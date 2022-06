The government has given an opportunity to bring back laundered money in different countries in accordance with the law.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Friday afternoon said this in a post-budget press conference at Osmani Auditorium in the capital.

The minister also said such scope to bring back laundered money exists in different countries.

While unveiling the national budget for 2022-23 fiscal year in parliament on Thursday, the finance minister proposed to add a new provision in the Income Tax Ordinance, 1984 so that money earned and assets acquired abroad can be mainstreamed into the economy with a view to creating a flow of fresh funds and investment for economic activities.