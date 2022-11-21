Gas crisis causes loss in ceramic sector

Gas crisis has hit most of the ceramic factories for the past couple of months as production capacity up to 60 per cent remains unused in many factories during a large period of the day because of low gas pressure.

Added to this is an abnormal rise in dollar and fuel oil prices, resulting in a 30-40 per cent rise in production cost.

Ceramic traders said almost all factories are facing losses since they are not getting additional price from customers in proportion to increased production cost and if this continues for months they will not survive in business.