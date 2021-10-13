Names of three former secretaries proposed for Evaly board

"The HC may pass an order next week after reviewing the proposed names," said advocate Syed Mahsib Hossain, who filed and moved a writ in this regard.
A HC division bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar observed on 12 October that it is considering forming a four-member interim board to govern the e-commerce platform.
The court came up with the observations as Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firm (RJSC) submitted all the documents of Evaly before the court.
"As both the owners of the company are in jail, so the HC is considering forming a four-member board with one retired judge, a former secretary, a chartered accountant and a lawyer," said lawyer Tapos Kanti Baul, who stood for commerce ministry, directorate of national consumer rights protection and Bangladesh competition commission, before the court.