National Bank vault under lock and key again

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has locked again the vault of National Bank Limited (NBL) as the central bank found gross irregularities in its loan activities, following the BB's approval on NBL’s loan operation on 30 December last year.

On 12 May, the central bank sent a letter to the private bank, restricting the latter from sanctioning any big loan.

Unlike previous time, the central bank did not entirely suspend the loan sanctioning rather the BB fixed the specific sectors where NBL can sanction its loan. Loans in SME sector, agriculture, loan under incentive package, loan against fixed deposit, and LC (letter of credit) and other non-funded credit facilities are among these sectors. The NBL, however, will not be allowed to perform loan acquisition of any bank and financial institution.