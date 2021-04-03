NBR moves to speed up revenue collection

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is widening its net and realising outstanding taxes to meet the yearly revenue collection target of the Income Tax Wing, reports UNB.

For 2020-21 fiscal, the target of Income Tax Wing is to collect Tk 1,039.45 billion. But NBR data show that after January of this year, only Tk 408.15 billion or 39.26 per cent of the target was collected.

In January this year, the NBR collected Tk 65.63 billion while it was Tk 61.88 billion in the same month of the previous year. The month-to-month basis growth is 6.06 per cent.

Till January 2021, the NBR collected Tk 408.15 billion. The amount was Tk 383.27 billion in the corresponding period of last year with a 6.49 per cent growth.

NBR sources said the Board has directed the tax commissioners to bring all eligible persons and organisations under the tax net and take initiative to remove the phobia regarding hassle in tax payment.