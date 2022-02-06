NBR to award VAT invoice issuing entities

The NBR Chairman said this while addressing a function as the chief guest marking the draw of EFD lottery held at the NBR Bhaban in the capital’s Segunbagicha area.
The NBR for the first time honoured an EFD invoice issuing enterprise as chairman of Venus Jewelers Ganga Charan Malakar received the Honour from the NBR chairman.
Speaking on the occasion, Muneem said today a VAT invoice issuing enterprise was honoured and VAT invoice issuing entities would be honoured later like the VAT invoice receivers.
Turning to the issue of gold smuggling, he said that the government has been trying to give necessary policy support to the concerned stakeholders over the years so that gold is being imported legally and thus smuggling of gold is stopped. “But, despite this, there is no such response in import of gold,” he observed.
Expressing his slight concern over the big seizures of smuggled gold, the NBR Chairman said that it has become a big challenge for the revenue board to avert gold smuggling.
He also opined that there are various reasons for gold smuggling, adding that they are looking into the matter whether gold smuggling is taking place due to duty burden.
Muneem informed that the government would consider to do something in the next budget for simplifying import of gold.
He said the price of products should have to be fixed in such way so that the amount of VAT is included in the product price so that the consumers need not pay VAT separately.