NBR to set specialised unit to combat duty evasion

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will soon set up a separate central risk management unit of the customs department to combat duty evasion through use of technology.

According to an official document, accessed by news agency UNB, the public administration ministry has already given its approval to the new arm of the customs department. “The file is now in the finance ministry for its approval.”

A senior NBR official said, on condition of anonymity, that the unit will work towards eliminating revenue loss at all ports of the country by using software to identify items that are prone to duty evasion.