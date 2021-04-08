No restriction on e-commerce product delivery between 6am-12am

The government has allowed the delivery of e-commerce products between 6:00 am to 12:00 am for facilitating the residents of Dhaka city and other parts of the country to get foods and other products amid countrywide lockdown to halt the spread of Covid-19, reports state-run news agency BSS.
To this end, the commerce ministry sent a letter to all divisional commissioners, metropolitan police commissioners, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to take necessary actions on Tuesday.
According to the letter, the vehicles engaged in transporting food and other essential commodities including agricultural products will be able to move round the clock on the streets.
Organisations will provide identity cards and necessary documents to their respective deliverymen and the vehicles involved in transporting the essential commodities. The deliverymen and vehicles for the e-Commerce delivery will have to carry stickers or identity card with the logo and serial number of e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh, the notification reads.
It also said the restaurants connected with e-Commerce organisation can remain open from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, maintaining the health guidelines.
Earlier, the government issued a notification announcing a lockdown from 5 April to 11 April as the novel coronavirus infection was increasing at an alarming rate. From Tuesday, bus services have been operating from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm in all city corporation areas including Dhaka.