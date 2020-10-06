No shortage of onion in country: Commerce ministry

The government on Tuesday said the prices of onion will fall further once the imported bulb fully hits the market and assured consumers that there is an “adequate stock” of the local variety, reports news agency UNB.

“Onions imported at public and private levels have started reaching the country ... The import and supply of onion have increased. There’s no shortage,” a commerce ministry handout said.

It also said local farmers have also increased their sales in the market.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is selling onion on trucks and online. The sale at Tk 30 per kg has been increased to meet the demand.