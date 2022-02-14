OPEC provides $75m to Bangladesh for pandemic recovery

Fatima Yasmin, secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Director General, OFID signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
The purpose of loan is to provide budgetary support which will be used to implement urgent reforms to facilitate rapid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, specifically by creating - fiscal space to support critical public expenditure, and a favourable environment to foster the growth of Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, to create generating employment and income opportunities.
The loan’s interest rate is fixed at 1.35 per cent and would carry a commitment fee charge of 0.25 per cent annually. Front-end fee 0.25 per cent and would have a maturity of 20 years including a grace period of 5 years.
OFID is one of the largest Development Partners of Bangladesh. It has been providing economic assistance to Bangladesh for the development program/project, particularly in the area of road transport and power sector since the fiscal year of 1974/75.#
So far, OFID has provided development assistance of $ 552.61 million to Bangladesh in 30 development projects.