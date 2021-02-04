Over 111,000t of rice imported from India so far

As the government wants to keep the price of the rice stable through importing rice, a total of 56,391 tonnes of rice has reached the country through various land ports of the country including Bhomra, Darshana, Benapole, Sona Masjid, Hili, Burimari, Banglabanda and Sheola from India as of Tuesday.

Besides, another 55,129 tonnes of rice has reached the country under the open tender system, a Press Information Department (PID) handout said on Wednesday.

As a result, a total of 111,520 tonnes of rice has reached the country so far, it added.