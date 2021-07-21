Over Tk 107b remittance income in 15 days of July

The growth rate of remittance sent by Bangladeshi expatriates in first two weeks of July shows hope for a record remittance earning this year.

Between 1 and 14 July, expats remitted US$ 1.26 billion ($126.41 crore), equivalent to Tk 107.44 billion (Tk 10,744 crore), said bank officials.

Explaining the high flow of remittance, the bank officials said that expats usually send comparatively more money ahead of Eid-ul-Azha than the other months so that their families could buy sacrificial animals.