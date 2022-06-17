Fuel price may go up next month: State Minister for Energy

The minister further said the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has been incurring a loss of Tk 900 million (90 crore) per day. Adjustment may come in the price of diesel and octane.

“To offset this loss we have to consider the adjustment in the fuel price. Neighboring India has already adjusted the price by raising Rs 50 per litre”, he added.

About the BPC’s huge profit of about Tk 50,000 crore (500 billion) in the last 7 years, the state minister claimed that that profit has already been adjusted with the loss.

The government had last raised the prices of diesel and kerosene to Tk 80 per litre from Tk 65 with effect from 4 November, 2021.