PM’s decision on forex reserves use before next budget: Finance minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make her decision on utilising foreign exchange reserves even the next national budget, reports news agency UNB.

“She’s now studying on the issue as how much of forex reserves would be required to be paid against our mega projects ... I think she’ll make her decision even before the next budget,” he told newspersons after a meeting of the cabinet committee on public purchase on Thursday.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s comments on the issue, the Finance Minister said that the forex reserves might be invested in the government-sponsored projects which will yield more profit.