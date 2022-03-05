Local

Policeman found dead next to his bike in Rajshahi

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Rajshahi district
Map of Rajshahi districtProthom Alo illustration

A police official was found dead next to his bike off a busy road in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi in the early hours of Saturday, reports UNB.

Nur Islam, 40, was a sub-inspector at the Chapainawabganj Sadar police station. His dead body was found near the Godagari-Amanura Road in the Bhutpukur area of the upazila at 12.30am. He was from Abhaynagar upazila in Jashore.

Police suspect that Nur Islam died in a road accident as his bike was found lying next to his dead body. The members of Godagari police recovered the body after they received information about from the locals. Later, they sent it to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

Godagari police station officer-in-charge Kamrul Islam said, "It is believed that Nur died of head injuries after his bike crashed into a tree at a high speed."

However, the exact cause of his death could be ascertained only after the autopsy.

