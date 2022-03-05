Policeman found dead next to his bike in Rajshahi

Police suspect that Nur Islam died in a road accident as his bike was found lying next to his dead body. The members of Godagari police recovered the body after they received information about from the locals. Later, they sent it to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

Godagari police station officer-in-charge Kamrul Islam said, "It is believed that Nur died of head injuries after his bike crashed into a tree at a high speed."

However, the exact cause of his death could be ascertained only after the autopsy.