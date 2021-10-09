Poultry owners demand soft loans, checking price hike of feeds, chicks

With president of both Bangladesh SME Forum and Bangladesh Poultry Industry Forum M Mamun in the chair, the event was addressed by former additional secretary Sheikh Rezaul Islam, Dhaka University teacher Latiful Bari, ERF general secretary MM Rashidul Islam, Borhanuddin, Abdur Rahim, Lotus Parvez, Manik Sheikh, Sujan Sarker, Tahmid Hasan and Masuma Khatun.

The BPIF leaders said the poultry industry has been experiencing a severe crisis due to recent increase in the price of its raw materials including feeds and chicks.

“A strong syndicate of unscrupulous business has been responsible for the recent crisis and the government should find them out to punish them,” said M Mamun.