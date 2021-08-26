Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Stocks on Thursday also witnessed downward trend mainly due to price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 27.43 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 6,851.

Two other indices also edged lower with the DS30 index, a group of 30 prominent companies, shed 6.25 points to settle at 2,453 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) fell 6.01 points to close at 1,487.