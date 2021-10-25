Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Tk 14,704.32 million, which was Tk 14,710.46 million at the previous session of the week.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 307 declined, 47 advanced and 22 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Delta Life was the most-traded stock with shares, followed by Beximco, Fortune, Orion Pharma and BATBC.
SHEPHERD was the day's top gainer while OAL was the worst loser.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended day flat with the CSE.
All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 400.81 points to settle at 20,169.77 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX closed the day with losing 237.75 point to close at 12,123.63.
Of the issues traded, 246 declined, 37 advanced and 11 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 16.4 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 606 million.