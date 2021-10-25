Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Tk 14,704.32 million, which was Tk 14,710.46 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 307 declined, 47 advanced and 22 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Delta Life was the most-traded stock with shares, followed by Beximco, Fortune, Orion Pharma and BATBC.