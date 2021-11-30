Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, however, jumped to Tk 11.46 billion, which was 62 per cent higher than the previous day’s seven-month lowest turnover of Tk 7.08 billion.
More than 71 per cent of traded issues lost their price, as out of 371 issues traded, 266 declined, 65 advanced and 40 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
ONE Bank was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 1.90 billion changing hands, followed by Beximco (Tk 985 million), Beximco Pharma (Tk 491 million), IFIC Bank (Tk 391 million), and Paramount Textile (390 million).
Orion Infusion was the highest gainer, gaining 9.93 per cent while Aramit Cement was the day’s worst loser, losing 9.89 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -plunging 262 points to settle at 19,614 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX, shedding 159 points to close at 11,790.
Of the issues traded, 188 declined, 63 advanced and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city’s bourse traded 16.09 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 502 million.