Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Two other indices also edged lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, shedding 6.60 points to finish at 2,451 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropping 5.05 points to close at 1,454.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dipped below Tk 6.0 billion-mark and amounted to Tk 5.57 billion, which was 13 per cent lower than the previous day’s tally of Tk 6.43 billion.

The losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 381 issues transacted, 234 declined, 91 advanced and 56 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.