Prices of commodities will not rise during Ramadan: Businessmen

Manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers have said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country and the supply will remain stable during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The businessmen gave such assurance at a meeting organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Saturday held at FBCCI Icon in the capital.

The participants at the meeting also opined that there is no scope for price hike of essential commodities during the month of Ramadan.

While presiding over the meeting, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin said the FBCCI has formed a 46-member market monitoring committee to keep the market stable during Ramadan while the committee will monitor whether 46 products are being sold at the prices fixed by the government.