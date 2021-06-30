Private companies’ 12-kg LPG to be costlier

The BERC for the first time fixed the retail level LPG price on 12 April after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order.



About 20 private companies have been operating in the market with more than 95 per cent market share by annually importing 1.2 million tonnes of bulk LPG from mainly the Middle East.

State-owned LP Gas Company is locally producing 25,000 tonnes of LPG from locally-produced condensates at different gas fields.