Private operators’ 12-kg LPG cylinder price rises to Tk 1,313

Announcing the new price, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said the regulator has to raise the price as the bulk LPG of Saudi contract price (CP) has gone up globally.
“Saudi CP price has gone up to $850 from the previous price of $550 per metric ton. Bangladesh’s private LPG operators buy the bulk LPG on the Basra from Saudi CP,” he told reporters at the virtual briefing.
The other members of the BERC were present on the occasion.
The BERC chairman said the price of the state-owned LP Gas Company’s LPG will remain unchanged as it has no relation with the global market price.
LPG industry insiders said the Saudi CP is normally announced at the end of every month to make it effective for the next month and it takes 7-10 days for a shipment of the fuel to arrive in the country.
Most Bangladeshi private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it locally.
The BERC for the first time fixed the retail-level LPG price on April 12 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order.