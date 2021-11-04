Private operators’ 12-kg LPG cylinder price rises to Tk 1,313

The price of private operators’ liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been raised to Tk 1,313 per 12-kg container from Tk 1,259 with effect from Thursday at the retail level, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price at a press briefing.

As per the announcement, the prices for other quantities of the LPG will go up in line with the new price. The price of autogas for motor vehicles was also raised to Tk 61.18 from the present price of 58.65 per litre.