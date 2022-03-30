Private sector critical for post-pandemic recovery: Cabinet Secretary

He was speaking at a dialogue organised by the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of the Prime Minister’s Office, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) titled ‘Sustainable Development in the Context of Post-Pandemic and Climate Vulnerability: PPP’s Role, Prospects and Challenges in Bangladesh’ in the capital.
“The government can partner with private agencies to synergise resources with a focus on the environment, climate change, and inclusive growth and at the same time create enough profit for private sectors,” Islam said in his address as the chief guest.
“If we can provide an enabling environment and incentives for businesses to search for cleaner technologies and earn profits, then there will be more companies investing in such businesses,” he added.
The event was also attended by Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh as a special guest.
Ito Naoki, Ambassador, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, Li Jiming, Ambassador, Embassy of China in Bangladesh, Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Ambassador, Saudi Arabia in Bangladesh and Mustafa Osman Turan, Ambassador, Embassy of Turkey in Bangladesh were present at the event chaired by Sultana Afroz, Secretary & CEO, Public-Private Partnership Authority were the guests of honour at the programme.
A.K.M. Mamunur Rashid, Climate Change Specialist, UNDP Bangladesh, presented the keynote on ‘Climate Smart PPP’.
Saule Imanova, Investment Officer, PPP Transaction Advisory, South Asia, IFC, SM Munjurul H. Khan, Senior Advisor, Centre for Asian Climate and Environmental Policy Studies, and Saleemul Huq, Director, ICCCAD were among designated speakers.
The objective of the event was to explore PPP’s role, prospects, and challenges in Bangladesh in a post-pandemic and climate-vulnerable situation.
The government established an Inter-Ministerial Committee on SDGs Implementation, its integration in government policies and 5-year plans and launched a programme called ‘Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan’ to mobilise resources for a secured sustainable future.
There are many other initiatives and projects being implemented in Bangladesh to address these challenges, said UNDP.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).