Private sector critical for post-pandemic recovery: Cabinet Secretary

He was speaking at a dialogue organised by the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of the Prime Minister’s Office, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) titled ‘Sustainable Development in the Context of Post-Pandemic and Climate Vulnerability: PPP’s Role, Prospects and Challenges in Bangladesh’ in the capital.

“The government can partner with private agencies to synergise resources with a focus on the environment, climate change, and inclusive growth and at the same time create enough profit for private sectors,” Islam said in his address as the chief guest.

“If we can provide an enabling environment and incentives for businesses to search for cleaner technologies and earn profits, then there will be more companies investing in such businesses,” he added.