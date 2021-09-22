Proposals for LNG, petroleum, wheat import get clearance

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase at a meeting on Wednesday approved 12 proposals, including the import of LNG, liquid petroleum and wheat.

The meeting also endorsed the installation of a 50MW solar power plant in private sector to supply electricity to the government entity.

Besides, two proposals received approval in principle of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affair (CCEA) for the purchase of a huge number of syringes to be used for Covid-19 vaccination and also the import of petroleum for meeting local demands.

As per the approvals of the CCEA, the Department of Drug Administration under the Public Health Service Division received a nod to procure 110 million (11 crore) auto disable (AD) syringes for vaccinating people from the local JMI Syringes and Medical Devices through a direct procurement method.