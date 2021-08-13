Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again

But again, it issued a public circular on Thursday announcing the postponement of 17-18 August hearing until further order.
The BERC first scheduled the hearing for 7-8 July. But it had to suspend the hearing due to the countrywide strict lockdown that began on 1 July.
The energy regulator had announced the public hearing responding to the appeal of the LPG operators who oppose the present pricing formula for LPG.
The BERC, held its last public hearing on LPG price fixing in January this year, and it has been fixing the price every month from April this year in compliance with a court order.