Local

Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again

Prothom Alo English Desk
A retail outlet of LPG cylinder
A retail outlet of LPG cylinderFile photo

Public hearing on fixing the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been postponed again, reports UNB.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) had set a new date for the hearing on 17-18 August at AKM Shamsul Haque Khan Auditoriam of Bangladesh Institute of Public Administration (BIAM) in the city.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But again, it issued a public circular on Thursday announcing the postponement of 17-18 August hearing until further order.

The BERC first scheduled the hearing for 7-8 July. But it had to suspend the hearing due to the countrywide strict lockdown that began on 1 July.

Advertisement

The energy regulator had announced the public hearing responding to the appeal of the LPG operators who oppose the present pricing formula for LPG.

The BERC, held its last public hearing on LPG price fixing in January this year, and it has been fixing the price every month from April this year in compliance with a court order.

Read more from Local
Advertisement