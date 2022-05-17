Public hearing on proposed hike in bulk power tariff Wednesday

The BPDB moved the proposal urging the energy regulator to set the bulk power tariff at Tk 8.58 instead of existing Tk 5.17 per kilowatt hour (each unit).

The BPDB claims in its proposal to the energy regulator that it will incur a loss of Tk 30,251 crore in the current fiscal year if the bulk tariff is not raised.

It attributed to the increasing fuel cost and other soaring expenses for financial losses saying that the production cost of electricity has gone up to Tk 4.24 per unit in 2022 from Tk 2.13 in the fiscal year 2019-20.