Commodity prices shoot up once again

Almost all commodities that a family buys from the kitchen markets have once again witnessed a significant price hike.

From rice, lentil, oil, sugar, and flour to vegetable, egg, and chicken – no kitchen items refrained from following the suit of price hike.

It came as a fresh shock for the limited-income people who were already struggling due to inflation.

The increased price in the global market was blamed for the previous spell of price hike while the traders this time attributed the spiraling prices to high transport cost and cost of living.

The traders said the unprecedented hike in fuel oil price had a bearing on the kitchen market. It may even impact the prices of industrial products in the days to come.

State-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) regularly collects prices of essentials from nine kitchen markets in the capital and sends the price chart as a report to the cabinet secretary and other ministries and divisions concerned.

According to the TCB price chart, all varieties of rice, lentil, flour, coarse flour, bottled soybean oil, sugar, garlic, local onion, dry chili, ginger, egg, and broiler chicken registered a significant price hike since 4 August.

Only open soybean oil and turmeric powder went against the tide and recorded a slight price fall.

The TCB price chart does not contain prices of vegetables. However, most of the varieties were sold at Tk 50 to 70 per kilogram (kg) in the kitchen markets in the capital’s Mirpur-1 and Karwan Bazar area. The price is Tk 10 higher on average from that of the previous week. The price of green chili per kg crossed the Tk 250-mark while the sellers were demanding an additional price of Tk 20 for fish on average on Thursday.

When it comes to rice, the price went up by Tk 2 per kg for coarse rice and Tk 3 for medium and fine rice. The medium rice was selling at Tk 53 to Tk 58 per kg while the fine rice at Tk 65 to Tk 78 per kg. There was no rice in the market at a price below Tk 50.

However, a week is too short to portray the actual scenario of the rice market. The TCB data show that the price of coarse rice was Tk 30 per kg on 1 January, 2020, which implies a 67 per cent rise in rice price over the period.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal during a conversation with reporters at the secretariat on Wednesday said the rise in fuel price swells prices of all other commodities. It impacts the poor severely and pulls up the inflation rate – it is normal.

However, the government is working on the issue and initiatives are being taken to arrange relief for the poor and limited-income people.