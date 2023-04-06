Solasta brings Wheel of Fortune campaign on Eid-ul-Fitr

Popular fashion brand Solasta announces eight different kinds of offers under the Wheel of Fortune campaign on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, said a press release.
Customers can avail any of these offers by making a purchase worth Tk 2,000 while other offers are 10 per cent, 25 per cent, 50 per cent discount. There are also free t-shirts and gifts.
Solasta runs three outlets in Bashundhara City Shopping Complex C Block, Dhanmondi 9/A Sat Masjid Road and at the Bangabandhu Road, Narayanganj. Most of Solasta products are also available its website and Facebook page.
The most interesting thing about Wheel of Fortune is that customers have the opportunity to get the clothes of their choice for free.
Solasta chief executive Shamsul Haque Ripon said Solasta always wants to make its customer satisfactied. Solasta's policy is to extend love in returns of love. So we not only produced the Eid collection but also ensured special offers for them to shop with happiness.