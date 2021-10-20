Registration must for e-commerce firms: Committee

Earlier, on 12 October, the government formed a committee with Safiquzzaman as its chairman to monitor e-commerce companies and recommend what needs to be done to protect the rights of consumers.

The committee sat in its first meeting on Monday and its second meeting is scheduled to be held next week, sources said.

The committee will have to submit a report before the cabinet division within one month as per the deadline set in the working paper.

According to the sources, the committee will recommend the method of transparent financial transactions of e-commerce companies and how to bring them under VAT and Income Tax network.