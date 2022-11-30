Nominal imports against huge loans sanctioned

The Islami Bank has provided a total of Tk 68.35 billion in loans to eight companies, including Nabil Group, to ensure adequate imports of essential food items.

The loans now stand at Tk 72.46 billion with the interest.

Meanwhile, another Tk 5 billion was released in favour of the eight companies from the Social Islami Bank and the First Security Islami Bank, which took the total amount of loans secured by them to Tk 77.46 billion.

All this money was borrowed to import food commodities, but only two companies imported maize, soybean seeds, mustard seeds and capital machineries worth Tk 8.64 billion. On average, the eight companies spent only 11 per cent of their total borrowings to import food items.

The scenario, which was obtained through an analysis on the reports of imported goods at the customs houses across the country, has raised a question – where did all the loans go?