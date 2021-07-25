RMG owners to seek stimulus from govt again

Though the package was declared for the workers and employees of export-oriented industries, most of the loans were taken by 1800 owners of readymade garment factories. The loan had a six-month grace period. However, towards the end of last year, BGMEA and BKMEA demanded that the grace period be extended. The government heeded to their demand once again. The finance ministry in the last week of February instructed the Bangladesh Bank governor to extend the grace period to repay the loan from the stimulus package by another six months from 1 March. So the installments of the loan are due to be paid from September.

In June, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan and BKMEA president Salim Osman had jointly appealed to the finance minister to extend the period to repay the loan till December. They wanted this facility so as to keep the export oriented garment and textile sector business running and the workers employed.

This year the government had imposed restrictions in April to tackle the second wave of coronavirus, but the export oriented industries, including RMG, could continue operations. The factories even remained open during the limited restrictions starting from 28 June and later the strict restrictions from 1 to 14 July.

However, all industries have remained closed since the strictest restrictions starting 23 July. Despite efforts and lobbying by five organisations including BGMEA, BKMEA and BTMA to remain open, the government did not relent. However, the tannery, pharmaceutical and food processing industries remain outside of the restrictions.