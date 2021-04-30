RMG workers entangled in debt, says study

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, around 35 per cent of workers in the readymade garment sector saw a wage cut. This sector has been hit hard due to a number of factors during the pandemic, including market closure, delays in shipment, delayed payment for products and more. This has increased the risks for workers. Many businesses have shrunk and many have lost their jobs. The wages of many workers who have retained their jobs, have been reduced.

Earnings may have dropped, but prices haven’t. This has got the readymade garment workers entangled in debt.

These observations were made in a study entitled ‘The weakest link in the global supply chain: How the pandemic is affecting Bangladesh garments workers.’

The study was highlighted in a virtual event inaugurated by UNDP resident representative Sudeepto Mukherjee. He called upon the business community and all others to work together to face the challenges ahead in order to ensure sustainable development of the sector.