Russia wants to sell oil to Bangladesh: State Minister for Energy

The State Minister was responding to a question of a newsperson after inauguration of a workshop on ‘Cybersecurity policy in the power sector and operational point of view’. Bangladesh Power Management Institute (BPMI) organised the workshop at Bidyut Bhaban (Power Building) in the capital.

The government fixed the price of diesel and kerosene at Tk 80, hiking it by Tk 15 per litre in November last year. The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources pointed to the global price hike as the reason for increasing the price in the domestic market. It also said neighbouring and other countries also have been adjusting prices regularly due to the global price hike.