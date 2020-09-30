Salman blames Chinese contractors for Savar tannery problems

The private sector industry and investment adviser to prime minister Salman Fazlur Rahman on Tuesday claimed the Chinese company contracted to build the tannery estate in Savar did not do a proper job, and that’s why there are big problems now.

He made the remark in a virtual meeting titled "Future of Bangladesh Leather Sector in the aftermath of COVID-19” organised by the Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF), in collaboration with the Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and The Asia Foundation (TAF).

Chairman of RAPID Mohammad Abdur Razzaque and its executive director Abu Eusuf jointly presented the keynote papers there while ERF president Saif Islam Dilal presided and its general secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated the function.