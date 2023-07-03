Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh will promote sustainable development, strengthen ties: Ambassador Yao

The Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, expressed that Chinese enterprises operating in Bangladesh will assume greater responsibility in promoting sustainable development and strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

During a program called "China-Bangladesh Partnership—Building Strong Communities Together Report launch" held at the embassy, Ambassador Yao Wen stated, “Efforts would be made to foster closer ties between the people of both nations, enhance well-being, and cultivate more ambassadors of friendship.”

He emphasised the aim of passing on the China-Bangladesh friendship from one generation to the next. The ambassador also assured that China would always support Bangladesh in realising its vision of achieving a "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal).

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi spoke as the chief guest highlighting trade and investment cooperation between the two countries and China’s support towards Bangladesh’s infrastructure development.

The commerce minister said businessmen can play pivotal role in the implementation of Free Trade Agreement between Bangladesh and China.

The opportunities are created by the government but it is expected that the business owners will build up relations among themselves harvesting the benefit of such cooperation, he said.

For Chinese enterprises, Ambassador Wen said, social responsibility is a well-known concept.

Over the years, he said, hundreds of Chinese enterprises operating in Bangladesh have made long-term investments in fulfilling their social responsibilities by taking actions in environmental protection, honest operation, community service, job creation, employee training, public welfare and charity, etc.

Inspired by the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh have firmly established the concept of building a community of shared future for mankind, actively implemented Global Development Initiative, helped Bangladesh tapping its development potential, and shared their own development experience and achievements with their Bangladeshi counterparts, said the Chinese envoy.

“As Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, I am very proud of the contributions made by Chinese enterprises to the development of China-Bangladesh relations,” he said, conveying respect and heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to the economic development of Bangladesh and the friendship between China and Bangladesh.

During the event, Ambassador Yao Wen presented the 'China-Bangladesh Ambassador Friendship Award' to six Bangladeshi individuals, including Alifa Chin.

The award aims to inspire Bangladeshi youth to study diligently, pursue their dreams, contribute to the enduring China-Bangladesh friendship, and encourage them to actively engage in bilateral cooperation. In recognition of their achievements, the Chinese Embassy will arrange a visit to China for Alifa Chin and her family later this year.

Additionally, the other five awardees, who are employed by Chinese enterprises, have received promotions, salary enhancements, and the assurance of continued employment upon the completion of their ongoing projects.

This year, under the framework of China aid, China will provide Bangladeshis nearly 200 opportunities to go to the country for training and participating in higher education, said Ambassador Wen.

China will also maintain and steadily increase the number of trainees every year in the future, he said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, and also the 7th anniversary of Bangladesh’s participation in the Initiative.

The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh is taking the lead in writing a research report regarding the Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh, which comprehensively demonstrates the current situation and future development direction of China-Bangladesh friendship, said the envoy.

“We will launch the report in the near future,” he said.

“We will strengthen theoretical and practical exchanges with Bangladesh on modernization, and synergize our development strategies,” said the Chinese ambassador.