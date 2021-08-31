Seven more die of Covid at Kushtia hospital

Besides, 45 people emerged positive for Covid in the district during this period, after 259 samples were tested. The positivity rate currently stands at 17.37 per cent.
Statistics officer of Kushtia General Hospital Md Mejbaul Alam said that a total of 80 people with Covid symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at the leading medical facility.
The number is significantly low compared to that of July and the better part of August when almost all the 250 beds of the hospital used to be occupied with Covid patients.
So far, 17,688 people have been infected with the virus in the district, while the death toll reached 724 on Tuesday.
On the other hand, 12,308 people have recovered from Covid to date.