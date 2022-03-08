Share prices not to be dropped more 2pc from Wednesday

However, the ceiling of price hike will remain as usual up to 10 per cent.
According to BSEC new measures, the decision has been taken to protect the interest of the investors.
The price of share falls over 100 points within a few hours after the beginning of transaction on Tuesday.
The Share price in the capital market was falling abnormally for several days. The index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 182 points or 3 per cent on Monday.
