Share prices not to be dropped more 2pc from Wednesday

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The capital market authorities have taken a decision that the prices of shares would not fall more than 2 per cent from Wednesday.

Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC) has made the decision to prevent the unusual fall of share price.

The decision would be effective from Wednesday.

However, the ceiling of price hike will remain as usual up to 10 per cent.

According to BSEC new measures, the decision has been taken to protect the interest of the investors.

The price of share falls over 100 points within a few hours after the beginning of transaction on Tuesday.

The Share price in the capital market was falling abnormally for several days. The index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 182 points or 3 per cent on Monday.

The price fell by over 100 points after beginning of transaction on Tuesday.

