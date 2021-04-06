Shopkeepers protest in demand of opening market

Shopkeepers of capital’s New Market have been demonstrating for the third straight day demanding to open the market as the nation going through countrywide weeklong lockdown to contain the drastic rise of Covid-19 infection.

They staged demonstration from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday in front of the Chandni Chwak shopping complex to press home their demand to open the market for a certain period of the day maintaining health guidelines.

A shopkeeper, Kamal Hossain said "The government should think that if the business cannot run smoothly, the country will not last. We want to open the market for a certain period. We don’t know what actually will happen if the shops remain closed during Ramadan since we are yet to make up losses incurred last year."