Govt working to implement IMF conditions to get $4.5b loan: Official

The government is working to gradually implement almost all conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to get $4.5 billion loan from the Washington-based lender, to meet the foreign exchange crisis, said a senior official of the finance ministry on Monday.

As per the conditions, Bangladesh Bank (BB) will leave the control of the Bangladesh currency’s exchange rate with the US dollar to the floating market. It also includes allowing the private sector to import fuel and increasing electricity prices at the retail level.