Bangladesh faces a deficit of $8.22 billion in foreign transaction

Despite implementing measures to tighten imports in the fiscal 2022-23, Bangladesh encountered an overall foreign transaction deficit of $8.22 billion, compared to $6.65 billion in FY22, as per the latest report from Bangladesh Bank (BB). The balance of payment of foreign currency transactions, released on Thursday, disclosed this information.
The report revealed that in FY23 (July-June), Bangladesh imported goods worth $69.49 billion, while exporting products worth $52.34 billion during the same period. Consequently, Bangladesh experienced a trade deficit of $17.15 billion. In FY23, imports decreased by 15.76 per cent, while exports increased by 6.28 per cent.
BB officials expressed concerns, citing that despite tightening imports, the prices of various products, including energy, have risen in the global market. Moreover, remittances and exports have not met expectations, and foreign investments have declined. As a result, Bangladesh is facing a trade deficit in its external trade.
The trade deficit of FY23 has created a significant gap in the overall trade balance, exceeding $8.22 billion.
An increase in the deficit in the overall current account means the amount of foreign exchange coming into the country from various sources is greater than what is being paid out. In this, the central bank has to sell dollars from foreign exchange reserves.
Bangladesh Bank sold $13.5 billion in FY23. The BB also sold $7.62 billion in the previous FY22. Thus, the foreign exchange reserves are continuously decreasing due to the sale of dollars. The reserves stood at $30.84 billion as of 25 June.
The foreign direct investment (FDI) decreased by 2.87 per cent to $4.50 billion in FY23 that was $4.63 billion in the FY22.
Bangladesh received remittances of $21.61 billion in the FY23 that was $21.03 billion in the FY22.
The country faced the foreign exchange deficit due to higher import than export, slowdown of remittances and FDI flow, said BB officials.