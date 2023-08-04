Bangladesh faces a deficit of $8.22 billion in foreign transaction

Despite implementing measures to tighten imports in the fiscal 2022-23, Bangladesh encountered an overall foreign transaction deficit of $8.22 billion, compared to $6.65 billion in FY22, as per the latest report from Bangladesh Bank (BB). The balance of payment of foreign currency transactions, released on Thursday, disclosed this information.

The report revealed that in FY23 (July-June), Bangladesh imported goods worth $69.49 billion, while exporting products worth $52.34 billion during the same period. Consequently, Bangladesh experienced a trade deficit of $17.15 billion. In FY23, imports decreased by 15.76 per cent, while exports increased by 6.28 per cent.

BB officials expressed concerns, citing that despite tightening imports, the prices of various products, including energy, have risen in the global market. Moreover, remittances and exports have not met expectations, and foreign investments have declined. As a result, Bangladesh is facing a trade deficit in its external trade.