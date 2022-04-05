Stocks fall for two straight days

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the key index of the DSE, slid 24.61 points to settle at 6,694. DSEX lost 77.61 points in the past two straight sessions. Two other indices also closed lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, losing 4.08 points to finish at 2,464 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 1.27 points to close at 1,460.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, came down to Tk 5.75 billion, which was 7.25 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 6.20 billion.