Stocks fall for two straight days

Prices of more than 75 per cent of traded issues fell on the prime bourse, as out of 381 issues traded, 286 declined, 51 advanced and 44 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 486 million changing hands, closely followed by LafargeHolcim (Tk 325 million), IPDC Finance (Tk 306 million), GSP Finance (Tk 253 million) and VFS Thread Dyeing (Tk 151 million).
The newly listed JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing was the top gainer for the third straight session, posting a 9.77 per cent gain, while Pragati Insurance was the day's worst loser, losing 2.66 per cent following its corporate declaration.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 54 points to settle at 19,646 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 32 points to close at 11,786.
Of the issues traded, 193 declined, 61 advanced and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 5.12 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 123 million.