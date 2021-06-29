Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country’s both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 15.85 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 6,042.50. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 9.18 points to finish at 2,185.83 and 3.58 points closing at 1,298.39.