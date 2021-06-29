Stocks maintain gaining streak

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 11,480.89 million on the country’s premier bourse which was Tk 13,284.95 million.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 373 issues traded, 175 closed green, 166 in the red and 32 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by Delta Life, Malek Spinning, NFML and Anwar Galv.
Kay and Que was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while Pragti Life was the worst loser, losing 9.53 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index – CASPI -advancing 33.76 points to settle at 17,473.53 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX gaining 17.56 points to close at 10,502.44.
Of the issues traded, 140 advanced, 151 declined and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city’s bourse traded 22.6 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 546.6 million.