Stocks maintain gaining streak

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 23,144.925 million on the country’s premier bourse which was Tk 21,878.374 million.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 178 closed green, 170 in the red and 27 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by IFIC, Saif Power, Orion Pharma and GENEXIL.
CVOPRL was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 9.91 per cent while PEOPLESINS was the worst loser, losing 8.50 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index – CASPI -advancing 155.59 points to settle at 19,014.33 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX gaining 93.82 points to close at 11,411.96.
Of the issues traded, 165 advanced, 141 declined and 20 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city’s bourse traded 36.9 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 801.1 million.