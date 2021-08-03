Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country’s both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 54.30 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 6,535.87. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 22.34 points to finish at 2,366.45 and 12.46 points closing at 1,424.61.