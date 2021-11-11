Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses on Thursday witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued to put fresh bets on sector-wise shares.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 13.74 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 6,995. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also gained 20.22 points to finish at 2,680. However, the DSE Shariah Index dropped slightly by 1.31 points to end at 1,477.