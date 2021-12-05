Stocks maintain gaining streak

The country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Sunday also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism, reports BSS.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 29.43 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 6,965.63. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 2.32 points to finish at 2,638.26 and 2.15 points closing at 1,461.07.