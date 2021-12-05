Stocks maintain gaining streak

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 8,949.83 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 12,451.96 million.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 373 issues traded, 245 closed green, 79 in the red and 49 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by One Bank Limited, FIRSTSBANK, Delta Life and Power Grid. ASIAINS was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while VAMLBDMF1 was the worst loser, losing 7.87 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 161.06 points to settle at 20,415.93 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 95.21 points to close at 12,275.70.
Of the issues traded, 192 advanced, 77 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 21 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 633.3 million.