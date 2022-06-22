Stocks may witness drop in institutional investment

Speakers at a seminar said the proposed budget for 2022-23 fiscal has imposed a source tax on the interest of institutional investment and a capital gain tax on interest incomes from government securities and that may decrease institutional investment in stock markets.

They express their concern at a post-budget seminar organised by Bangladesh Institute of Capital Markets (BICM) in Dhaka on Tuesday.

BICM research fellow Suborna Barua and Dhaka University assistant professor Sajib Hossain presented the keynote paper at the event.