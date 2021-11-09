Local

Stocks rebound on both bourses

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks on Tuesday rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues, reports BSS.

After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 68.45 points or 1.01 per cent to settle at 6,868.09. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 32.34 points to finish at 2,616.03 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 17.37 points to close at 1,454.81.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 376 issues traded, 223 advanced, 99 declined and 54 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

However, daily trade turnover plunged to Tk 10,077.60 million on the country’s premier bourse which was Tk 10,751.31 million at the previous session of the week.

Advertisement

Beximco dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by Orion Pharma, LHBL, BXPHARMA and SQURPHARMA.

NHFIL was the day’s top gainer, rising 9.92 per cent while AZIZPIPES was the worst loser, shedding 7.88 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index- CASPI- gaining 229.46 points to settle at 20,097.52 and the Selective Categories Index- CSCX- rising 139.04 points to close at 12,075.50.

Of the issues traded, 85 declined, 155 advanced and 26 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city’s bourse traded 80.69 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 23.78 crore.

Read more from Local
Post Comment
Advertisement