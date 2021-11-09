Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks on Tuesday rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues, reports BSS.

After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 68.45 points or 1.01 per cent to settle at 6,868.09. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 32.34 points to finish at 2,616.03 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 17.37 points to close at 1,454.81.