Stocks rebound on both bourses

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 376 issues traded, 223 advanced, 99 declined and 54 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
However, daily trade turnover plunged to Tk 10,077.60 million on the country’s premier bourse which was Tk 10,751.31 million at the previous session of the week.
Beximco dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by Orion Pharma, LHBL, BXPHARMA and SQURPHARMA.
NHFIL was the day’s top gainer, rising 9.92 per cent while AZIZPIPES was the worst loser, shedding 7.88 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index- CASPI- gaining 229.46 points to settle at 20,097.52 and the Selective Categories Index- CSCX- rising 139.04 points to close at 12,075.50.
Of the issues traded, 85 declined, 155 advanced and 26 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city’s bourse traded 80.69 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 23.78 crore.