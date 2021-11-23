Stocks witness flat

Stocks on Tuesday witnessed flat with downward trend of major price indices at Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges due mainly to price fall in some large-cap securities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 9.29 points down at 7,013. The blue-chip DS30 and the Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 6.14 points down at 2,660.86 and with 2.39 points down at 1,468.58.