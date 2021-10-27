Stocks witness flat despite higher transactions

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 6.11 points up at 7,011.89. The blue-chip DS30 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 17.32 points down at 2,644.33 and with 1.03 points down at 1,481.44.

At DSE, out of the day's 375 securities, prices of 180 securities closed higher against 166 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were OAL, GBB Power, AFC Agro, Asia Insurance and Zaheen Spinning. The major losing issues were Mir Akhter, COPPERTECH, AGNISYSL, BD Welding and ARAMIT.