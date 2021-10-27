Stocks witness flat despite higher transactions

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 6.11 points up at 7,011.89. The blue-chip DS30 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 17.32 points down at 2,644.33 and with 1.03 points down at 1,481.44.
At DSE, out of the day's 375 securities, prices of 180 securities closed higher against 166 losing issues.
The major gaining issues were OAL, GBB Power, AFC Agro, Asia Insurance and Zaheen Spinning. The major losing issues were Mir Akhter, COPPERTECH, AGNISYSL, BD Welding and ARAMIT.
BEXIMCO topped the turnover list followed by IFIC, Orion Pharma, Delta Life, and BATBC.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 9.02 points down at 20,453.10.
At CSE, 297 issues were traded. Of those, 162 closed higher and 112 closed lower when 1.56 crore shares worth Taka 429.2 million changed hands.